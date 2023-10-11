In 1988, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas presented its Charter of Principles, a document outlining its views on Palestine, Israel and the conflict between the two countries in the Middle East. In the Charter, Hamas, which considers itself a “resistance force”, highlights its staunch opposition to the existence of the State of Israel and its desire for the creation of an Islamic State of Palestine.

“Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam makes it disappear, as it made all those who existed before it disappear,” says an excerpt from the document.

The Hamas Charter further states that Palestine “is an Islamic land” and that Jews “have no right to it.” Furthermore, the terrorist group rejects in the document any negotiation with Israel and defends armed struggle as the “only way to liberate Palestine”.

In chapter three of the Hamas Charter, entitled “Strategy and Means”, the terrorist group reaffirms its vision of Palestine, classifying it as a “sacred territory” and a “hereditary legacy” that is passed on to “all generations of Muslims ”.

The group also addresses the intrinsic link between nationalism and the Islamic religious creed, emphasizing that the “fight against the usurpation of the enemy [Israel]” is a “personal duty of every Muslim”, which transcends “barriers of gender and social status”.

In the Charter, Hamas also reaffirms its uncompromising stance regarding peaceful solutions and international conferences to resolve the Palestinian issue. In the document, the group argues that “such initiatives contradict the principles of the Islamic Resistance Movement”, considering the concession of Palestinian lands as “a neglect of the Islamic faith”.

Hamas calls in the Charter for jihad (holy war) as the only viable solution for the Palestinian cause. For the terrorist group, international conferences are mere “means of giving power to ‘heretics’” and that they cannot satisfy the demands of the Palestinians. By citing verses from the Quran in the document, Hamas rejects the peace proposals, describing them as a “farce”, and reinforces that the only solution to the problem in Palestine is war.

Hamas’ commitment to jihad is mentioned in the Charter several times. The terrorists also highlight in the document the need to raise awareness of the Islamic faith, which must be done by religious leaders, educators and young people. The main objective of this awareness, according to the document, is to promote the spirit of jihad among the masses. The terrorist group also expresses in the document its conviction that jihad in favor of Allah is “superior to the entire world”.

In another excerpt from the 1988 Charter, Hamas addresses the “strategy” of its enemy (Israel), stating that it controls the global media, promotes “revolutions on an international scale and creates secret organizations to undermine societies in favor of its Zionist interests.” . In the same excerpt, the terrorist group claims that its enemy was behind the main world wars, alleging that the Israelis engineered both the First and Second World Wars – where 6 million Jews were killed – aiming for material gains and the establishment of a State .

Hamas mentions in the Charter that all world powers support its enemy and therefore the Islamic resistance movement cannot stop.

“The colonialist powers, both from the West and the East, support the enemy with all their strength, whether materially or with manpower, alternating between one and the other. When Islam appears, all the forces of the infidels unite in opposition, because all the infidels constitute a single domination”, says the Charter.

Relations with other countries and Islamic groups

In chapter four of the 1988 Charter, entitled “Our Position”, the terrorist group Hamas expresses its vision in relation to the different actors in the political and ideological arena. With regard to other Islamic movements, article 23 of the Charter emphasizes “respect and appreciation, even if there are differences in some aspects”.

Still in this chapter, Hamas highlights its support for other Palestinian movements, as long as they “do not obey foreign entities”. The Charter also addresses Hamas’ relationship with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), whose current leader is Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian National Authority, stating that the union between the two groups is fundamental to strengthening the fight against “common enemy”.

The text of the Charter condemns Israel, and accuses the country of carrying out a “Zionist invasion” with cruel methods in Palestine. Hamas also asks in the document that neighboring Arab countries support its war against the Israelis.

In article 32 of its Charter, Hamas highlights the attempts of what it classifies as “world Zionism” and “colonialist powers” ​​to “isolate the Palestinian people, using maneuvers to remove Arab countries from the conflict” against Israel. The terrorist group claims that Arab countries that do not support its cause are committing a crime of “high treason against Islam”.

When finalizing its Charter, Hamas reiterates its commitment to war against Israel, emphasizing that it does not “seek fame, material gains or social status”. The terrorist group highlights in the document that its mission is exclusively “focused on the defense of the Palestinian people and the fight against the Zionist enemy [Israel]”, and that the group is committed to offering help to “all groups and organizations that share the goal of combating Zionism”.

Palestinian Islamic State

This Tuesday (10), the British newspaper The Guardian

revisited an interview his team conducted in 1988 with Ahmed Yassin, one of the founders of Hamas.

In it, Yassin reaffirmed the principles of the Hamas Charter, pointing out that the war against Israel is “intrinsically linked to the objective of achieving an Islamic Palestinian state”.

“It is not enough to have a state in the West Bank and [outro em] Gaza,” said Yassin, who died in 2004. “The best solution is to allow everyone – Christians, Jews and Muslims – to live in Palestine, in an Islamic state,” he said in the interview.

Yassin was killed when he was 67 years old in a helicopter attack led by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Israeli government claims that Yassin directly authorized Hamas to carry out a series of suicide bombings that caused the deaths of hundreds of innocent people on its territory.

Among the attacks are the 2001 Tel Aviv bombing, where 21 young people died and 120 people were injured; the attack on a hotel in Israel in 2002, where 30 people died and 140 were injured; and the attack on a public bus in Jerusalem, also in 2002, which killed 19 people and left another 74 injured.