Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani believes an extension of the ceasefire is possible. © -/Ukrinform/dpa

Qatar mediates between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas. He considers the Israeli goal of destroying Hamas to be utopian. His country is mediating to maintain peace in the region.

Gaza/Berlin – The Gulf emirate of Qatar, which is mediating in the Gaza war, considers the destruction of the terrorist organization Hamas, which Israel has named as the war aim, to be hardly feasible. “You won’t be able to destroy Hamas so easily. Whether we agree with her or not, she is part of society in Gaza and also in the West Bank,” Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Qatar developed the relationship with Hamas “to maintain calm and stability in the region.” If his country saw that a war was breaking out, these communication channels would be used – as in the past.

Referring to the Israeli government, Al Thani said there is no need to like each other. He cannot agree with a policy that refuses to even consider the right of the Palestinian people to their own state and protects “criminal land grabs by settlers” in the West Bank. “But at the end of the day we have a working relationship. We have contacts and work with them for the benefit of the Palestinians. And Israel knows how effective this working relationship is.” Al Thani added that Israel has “repeatedly asked Qatar over the past few years for help in ensuring calm in Gaza and the region.” “We deliver. We save lives. We had difficult negotiations.”

Asked whether Qatar had sympathies for Hamas, Al Thani replied: “We sympathize with the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause. We have sympathy for the people who have been suffering for decades. And we will do everything that helps the Palestinian people. Our support is not for political parties or political ideologies.”

Al Thani blames Europeans

Al Thani criticized Europeans for not criticizing Israel strongly enough for its conduct of the war in Gaza. “There appear to be different standards for the obligations under international humanitarian law. “I’m sorry to say this, but there is great disappointment here,” he said, calling on states in the region to advance a solution to the conflict. “It is time for us as a region to do our duty – and for Israel to do its duty to make peace possible.”

Al Thani believes an extension of the ceasefire, which expires on Tuesday, is possible. With the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip and the pause in fighting, “at least we managed to create a positive dynamic.” He hopes to be able to build on that now. “Now that hostages are being released and there is a lull in the fighting, we may be able to find a solution.” dpa