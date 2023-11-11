The Sudanese army said, in a press statement, that the Rapid Support Forces destroyed the Shambat Bridge linking the cities of Omdurman and Bahri.

The Sudanese army indicated that it is “a new crime added to its record against the nation and the citizen, within the framework of its destructive project for the country’s capabilities and infrastructure, and as a result of the progress of our forces in the field, especially in the Omdurman axis.”

For its part, the Rapid Support Forces said in a statement that the destruction of the Shambat Bridge “comes as a continuation of the plan to destroy vital infrastructure.”

The Rapid Support statement accused the army and “what it described as remnants of the National Congress of destroying the Shambat Bridge linking the cities of Omdurman and Bahri this morning.”

The Rapid Support statement added, “The former regime’s extremist mouthpieces have been constantly demanding that the militia leader, Al-Burhan, destroy the Shambat Bridge, and today he fulfilled their demands instead of arresting their leaders who were released from prisons to lead the April 15 war that they ignited in order to return to power.”

The destruction of the vital bridge comes at a time when the ongoing war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and a number of other regions of the country, has completed its sixth month, with no horizon for a solution emerging and amid great frustration among the Sudanese, with the death toll rising to about 10,000 and the displaced to nearly 6 million and material losses amounting to more than 60 billion dollars.