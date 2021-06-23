Today, the committee concerned with the disposal of seized and found items in the Dubai Public Prosecution destroyed narcotics and psychotropic substances estimated at more than five tons of narcotics and psychotropic substances, after final rulings were issued in them by the competent courts, including confiscation.

The first public defender and head of the committee, Counselor Hamad Al-Khalifi, stated that the competent committee began destroying the seized items, in implementation of the issued rulings.

Al-Khalifi added that the seizures are the result of cases for various crimes, in which final rulings were issued that included their confiscation.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

