Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Aden)

Yesterday, the US Central Command (Centcom) announced the destruction of 5 boats and a drone in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, and considered this “self-defense.”

Centcom said in a statement that its forces “destroyed the day before yesterday evening 5 boats and a drone in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen, as part of a self-defense measure.”

She added, “These weapons have been identified as posing an imminent threat to commercial and US Navy ships.”

She pointed out that “these measures are being taken to protect freedom of navigation, and to make international waters protected and safer for the US Navy and commercial ships.”

Regarding the Houthi attacks, Centcom explained that “on the same day, the Houthi group launched two drones towards the Red Sea, and the Central Command succeeded in destroying one, while the other crashed after colliding in the sea, without any reports of injuries or damage to nearby ships.” .

In addition, the Maritime Trade Operations Authority announced that it had received a report of an explosion near a commercial ship while it was sailing 85 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen.

The British Maritime Authority said that the ship's captain informed it that his ship had not suffered any damage and was continuing to sail toward its destination, stressing that the crew members were fine.

Political analysts and experts warned of the Houthi group's continued threat to international navigation and transit in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, stressing that these crimes threaten the security and stability of the region and the world, and represent a clear violation of international law that requires bringing the Houthis to the International Criminal Court.

The International Maritime Organization condemned the killing and injury of a number of sailors, as a result of the Houthi group targeting a cargo tanker, in the Gulf of Aden, in light of the escalation of attacks in the Red Sea. The Secretary-General of the organization said: “It is very sad to follow the horrific reports of casualties on board a commercial ship.” Following an attack targeted by the Houthi group.” Yemeni political analyst Mahmoud Al-Taher believes that the Houthi group is seeking escalation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait against the United States and Britain, not caring about the environmental risks resulting from its targeting of ships, as happened with the sinking of the ship “Rubimar,” which led to the leakage of 21,000 tons of fertilizer and fuel. In the waters, threatening the fishing sector to paralyze and deprive more than 300,000 Yemeni fishermen of their livelihood, in addition to increasing global shipping rates and ship insurance.

Al-Tahir stressed, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, the need for international coordination, support of the legitimate government, and taking firm positions to deter the Houthi group and declare it a terrorist group, noting the need to help the legitimate government restore the Yemeni state and extend its influence over all parts of the country.

For his part, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed, professor of international law at Ain Shams University, described that what the Houthi group did in targeting commercial ships and the civilian crews working on them in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab; It is considered an international crime and a clear violation of the principles of international law and the law of the sea, and the state affected by these facts has the right to resort to the Security Council and the International Criminal Court.

Ibrahim pointed out, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982 considers that any threat to freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime transport in areas of the high seas constitutes an international crime, and the company that owns the ship that was damaged must file a complaint with the International Criminal Court. Against Al-Houthi, an international investigation is being opened into the circumstances of the incident.

He stressed the importance of the United Nations and the Security Council taking action to prevent the recurrence of such incidents because of the threat they represent to security and international peace, calling on the Security Council to take measures to eliminate this threat and punish those who carry out this action.