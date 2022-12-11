“All forms of art are a factor of resilience”, said the French psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Boris Cyrulnik. Despite the fact that Lebanon is suffering one of the worst social, economic and political crises in its entire history, the country’s artists continue to fight every day to keep art alive in the Arab republic.

For the past three years, they have paid homage to the victims of the port explosion that devastated half of Beirut and, through their works, have claimed the departure of a corrupt and non-existent government during the October 2019 revolution. remained standing in Lebanon, despite the lack of materials, the destruction of the galleries during the deflagration, the covid-19 pandemic and the brutal economic crisis, which has left a large part of the country below the poverty line.

Through various projects, three Lebanese artists tell how they have turned all these adversities into a source of inspiration for the creation of their works, and their best therapy to look forward in these difficult times.

Three Lebanese artists tell how they have turned the reality of their country into inspiration for the creation of their works Photo: Documentary frame | Video: Elena del Estal and Fátima Subeh March

