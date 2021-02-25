Lucid Games has announced a new $ 20 / € 20 price for Destruction AllStars from 6th April, after the game leaves PlayStation Plus.

The downloadable vehicular combat game was previously due to arrive at $ 70, before being announced to launch within PlayStation Plus instead. This was a smart move, Wes said in our Eurogamer’s Destruction All-Stars review, which better fits the game’s size and scope.

“In desperate need of depth and content,” Wes continued, “Destruction AllStars is at least a fun whizz around the corner.”

So, what’s next for the game? Well, along with that new price point, Lucid’s post on the PlayStation blog has also detailed upcoming playlists, double XP weekends and new Challenge Series single-player experiences featuring each AllStar character.

There’s word, too, on the game’s twin currencies. As ever, there’s a sweat currency you can earn by playing (AllStar Coins) and a premium currency you can buy for real-world money (Destruction Points). These can both be exchanged for cosmetic items, though nothing with a gameplay advantage.

Challenge Series activities will also be unlocked by Destruction Points – premium currency – and feature “valuable skins and cosmetics” for their featured characters. There will also be a way to earn premium Destruction Points in-game in future, though this was not detailed.

Maybe we’ll see more of the game tonight in Sony’s upcoming State of Play broadcast?