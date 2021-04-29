PlayStation 5-exclusive action driving game Destruction AllStars launches Season One on 5th May, and it adds a new character called Alba.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, developer Lucid revealed Alba, who is described as “a fierce competitor hailing from Scotland who brings a clear sense of determination to the arena, along with a high-tech armored battle suit”.

Alba’s character breaker summons blockers out of the ground in front of her. Her hero vehicle, Claymore, deploys a laser beam that sweeps and damages in an area of ​​effect. Alba has a challenge series, which launches alongside Season One. The Season One trailer is below:

The new AllStar Pass comes out with Season One. This adds various skins, emotes, avatars, banners and shouts to the game. To progress the AllStar Pass, you have to earn Season Points by completing matches online. Extra points can be had from completing seasonal challenges and sponsor challenges. The challenges are available to all players for free. Whenever you play online multiplayer, you’ll always be making progress towards your next tier of the AllStar Pass, Lucid said.

The AllStar Pass has 100 tiers to unlock, as battle passes tend to. And, like battle passes in other games, some items are available for all players, whereas a premium tier can be bought for 1000 Destruction Points (1100 Destruction Points costs £ 7.99).

The premium tier of the AllStar Pass and Alba’s Challenge Series are the only paid content planned in Season One, Lucid said.

Meanwhile, the photo mode is coming to the game a few weeks after the launch of Season One.

Also coming as part of Season One is the Blitz game mode. This new mode launches halfway into the season (start of June), and pits four teams of three against each other. It’s about being the first team to reach a set score to win the round. The hook is you have to pick a new AllStar at the start of every round, and, interestingly, character ability and hero vehicle energy carry over from the previous round. So, you can use this rollover energy to start your next round with an advantage.

Destruction AllStars was a PS Plus game for February, but it’s now a premium title, priced £ 17.99 from the PlayStation Store. You need PlayStation Plus for online play.

Check out Eurogamer’s Destruction AllStars review to find out what we thought of the PlayStation 5 exclusive.