According to some rumors that have emerged on the net in the last few hours, Destruction AllStars it could very soon become free for all players, moving from the current (paid) model to that of the free-to-play. The news would have been released by a Reddit user who seems to have identified the game codes some clues about this future change.

In particular, the user Mr_WeeWoo has identified the words BS_F2P_CHALLENGE during a data mining operation of the game code being updated for the very latest patch. According to what was reported, the letters F2P in the writing would be very similar to those of the abbreviated words of free-to-play, consequently starting the hypothesis according to which Destruction AllStars it could soon become free for everyone.

The writing would then indicate (again in the opinion of the Reddit user) that there should also be probable challenges for the free format of the game, and on this point a further parenthesis opens, since it is totally ignored if there will be. of the possible versions differentiated between the players they have purchased the product at full price and those who will try it only after this hypothetical passage to Free-to-play.

However, despite what the user said, we currently have no concrete evidence that all of this can actually happen. Consequently as usual, we strongly recommend that you take this news with a grain of salt, this time with even more care, as we are talking about a deduction on an updated game code, which could completely change over time, assuming it is correct at the base.

On the other hand, Destruction AllStars kicked off on the very right foot last year, and got some good ratings. In particular, at this link you can read our themed review on the game that rattles off all the key points of the production of Lucid Game.

Of course, however, it is also true that as it is normal for many multiplayer games only, even in this specific case, it seems that the attention of the public over time has faded and consequently the amount of players has decreased relatively in the last months. Consequently the landing of the title in free format for everyone it could fill the community with this very special exclusive PlayStation 5 license plate, assuming it really happens.