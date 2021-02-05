Lucid Games has issued a hotfix for Destruction AllStars that disables multiplayer lobby voice communications by default for all players.

“We are actively working on longer-term enhancements to the voice communications system,” the developer said in a tweet.

As I discussed in our Destruction AllStars review, the PlayStation 5-exclusive has lobby voice chat on by default and the microphone in the PS5 controller is on by default.

You can disable these two features, but not from within the game itself (to mute the voice chat when you join a game, press the PlayStation button then Square on the party chat card). And you can’t mute individual players, either. In my experience, the 16-player lobbies are very chatty indeed. I’m not sure if it’s a case of most players not being bothered to turn their mic off, or if they’re even aware it’s on, but the upshot is you end up hearing some stuff in this game. Well, you used to, now it’s patched.

While this hotfix is ​​probably the right decision from Lucid, a part of me is saddened by the news. You never knew what you’d hear next in Destruction AllStars – for better and for worse.