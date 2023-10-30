‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’, the film about one of Peru’s most iconic blondes, Susy Díaz, conquered the national box office during its first weekend, and was ranked as one of the most viewed films in the country. The film, which is about her time in Congress of the republicat the end of the 90s, managed to exceed the figure of 100,000 viewers in its first days on the billboard, which is why it was placed in second place in the preferences, only below ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’which attracted more than 460,000 spectators.

However, the film directed by Liliana Alvarez Not only was it surprising because of its reception, but also because of the criticism it received, which praised the photography and the way of telling the little-known story of the former star during her time in Congress and her rise to fame with the legendary number 13.

What figures did ‘Susy, a star in Congress’ have at its premiere?

The film about the life of Susy Diaz Not only was it the second most watched during its first weekend, but it was also the second best opening weekend for a Peruvian film so far in 2023, behind ‘Asu Mare: The Friends’as indicated by Maykoll Calderón on his X account (@soyalpacine).

“I am happy for the great affection of the public, I did not expect this great call to the cinema. As I already mentioned, this film only tells a part of my life, if it told everything I experienced and the known loves and what no one knows it would be a series of several seasons. Grateful to God and to the entire public,” the iconic blonde with red lips commented.

When was ‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’ released?

The film, which was under the production of SYN Entertainment and Star Films, It arrived in all cinemas in Peruvian territory on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The role of Susy Díaz falls on Alicia Mercadoa 29-year-old Peruvian actress who, as she indicated in an interview on the Somos NDG podcast, refused to participate in the project at first due to nerves and the great responsibility that fell on her shoulders.

“Like Pedro, I refused to do the movie three times, I didn’t want to because it made me nervous. I didn’t want to study the character, because I didn’t want to get into the process yet. It made me very nervous,” the actress revealed.

What is ‘Susy, a star in Congress’ about?

“The story of a girl who grows up full of dreams, with parents who did not understand that her mischief hid intelligence. The mother dreamed of a nun daughter, and the father did understand her dreams. She worked from a very young age in an elementary school and quickly entered to the world of television. First as a receptionist and, later, she managed to enter the world of comedy,” says the official synopsis of ‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’.

Susy Díaz’s film had the second best premiere for a Peruvian film after ‘Asu Mare: the friends’. Photo: Star Films

What is the cast of ‘Susy, a star in Congress’?