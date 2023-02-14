“Ismail, Ismail, Ismail. Stand up. An earthquake!” With these words, 83-year-old Zeynep Mikyaz tried to wake her husband on Monday night last week. The next moment the house in a village near Kahramanmaraş collapsed. Zeynep was able to free himself from the house. “My mother can’t even walk properly, I don’t know how the woman managed that,” says her son Nusret proudly. His father Ismail didn’t make it. “At least we were able to give his body a dignified burial. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a shroud.”

When he found out about the earthquake, Nusret came straight from France. His sister from Paris and his brother from Hanover are also there. Mother Zeynep should now go to his older brother in Germany. In the small village of Ördekdede, not a single house has survived. 33 people died here. “Our village was hit the hardest of all the surrounding villages,” says Nusret.

Most of the houses in the small village serve as second homes for the residents. Otherwise the earthquake might have claimed even more victims. Especially in the summer months there are many people in the village. It’s just way too cold in winter, says Gürsel Incili. The 63-year-old spends the winter in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which is around 50 kilometers south-east of Ördekdede. Gaziantep is also in the earthquake region. He was there at the time of the earthquake. His house in Gaziantep was undamaged, “but we can’t go back”.



Dig for victims with bare hands: destroyed house in Ördekdede in Kahramanmaraş province

Image: Lucas Bäuml



He feels safer in Ördekdede than in the big city, even though his summer house here was completely destroyed. He lives with his wife in a tent on the outskirts of the village. “The tents didn’t arrive until seven days after the earthquake.” Otherwise, no state aid has come to the village, which belongs to the Pazarcik municipality. “The food, the clothes, everything we have here is brought to us by relatives and acquaintances.” They are lucky that many of the residents have relatives in Germany and France. The doctor who is in the village today is also there for the first time.

Not all villages around Kahramanmaras can be reached by car. Many roads were so badly damaged in the earthquake that it is almost impossible to walk on them. “I know it’s dangerous. But if we don’t drive up to these villages, then they won’t get any help up there,” writes Resmiye Birben on Instagram and shares a video of a road that was badly damaged. The car has to dodge the huge potholes and craters for miles on its way to the higher villages. But often only this single road leads to the mountain villages of Kahramanmaras.

On top of that, the path is also dangerous. Resmiye and 31 other young helpers from Germany have been on the road in the earthquake region for over a week – and mainly drive to the villages that nobody else dares to visit. “I came here with the attitude that something could happen to me at any time, that we could be attacked or that we could die,” says the 25-year-old from Stuttgart. Above all, the people there needed tents and wood stoves. “I heard there is said to be a village with 400 corpses,” says Resmiye. “I can’t remember what it’s called, but I wonder when they’ll send helicopters there.”

Hasan Usta also packed his car with donations in kind and drove from Waldshut to Turkey to help. He grew up here and wants to help here. In the villages around Narli, where the forty-two-year-old grew up, he distributes his donations and helps with the clean-up work. “Aunt”, he asks an elderly woman in Ördekdede, “do you need a generator?”

Excavators and large machines are not to be seen in any of the villages. Nobody in the village knows when they will come here. They took all the bodies out with their bare hands. “If Erdogan says today, then today. If Erdogan says tomorrow, then tomorrow. Maybe not until next year,” says a man who does not want to be named. A few days after the disaster, he traveled from London to be there for his family. “Erdogan just controls everything in this country.”