Great fear today April 9th ​​around 3.30 pm in via San Nicola, in Paternopoli, in the province of Avellino, due to the fire of a public transport. L'bus of Air Campania caught fire and caused great apprehension among residents and passengers in the area. Fortunately, no people were injured, as only the driver was on board the vehicle and he managed to save himself.

The Air Campania company deals with public transport via bus lines, funiculars and other vehicles; provides urban and suburban public transport services in the city of Avellino and provincially, also guaranteeing regional and interregional connections.

The fire, due to a short circuit, completely devoured the vehicle while parking at the terminus. The firefighters of the Avellino command intervened promptly on the spot, sending two teams from Grottaminarda and the capital of Irpinia, supported by a tanker to put out the flames and make the surrounding area safe.

The Carabinieri of the Montella company have started investigations to establish the causes of the accident. According to initial hypotheses, the fire was caused by a short circuit inside the vehicle. Investigators will continue to work to shed light on what happened and to ensure safety safety of roads and public transport.

Air Campania has already started all the necessary procedures to replace the damaged aircraft and restore service as soon as possible. However, there remains bitterness over what happened and awareness of the importance of ensuring maximum safety for both users and staff working in the public transport sector.

So just a lot of fear and no consequences, but we need to think carefully about increasing controls and using certified spare parts and specialized workers. There maintenance regulation for all those vehicles that transport passengers every day should be an imperative for every company.

The article “Destroyed by flames” Fear for the driver of a bus: where and what happened comes from Curler.

#Destroyed #flames #Fear #driver #bus #happened