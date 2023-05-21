HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

THE MOCHIS

May 21, 1973

Death in the UAS. The strong struggle that exists between the groups called the “sick” and the “chemones” in the UAS, had tragic consequences when a shooting match between them was recorded inside the central building of the house of studies itself, in which they lost life two students It is unofficial knowledge that there are more than 30 injured. According to the latest investigations carried out, the paraffin test carried out on the deceased was intensely positive in one and negative in the other.

Destroy terrorist organization. Madrid. The government police announced that a clandestine communist organization responsible for the series of incidents that occurred on May 1st in which a policeman was killed and six others injured has been dismantled. The organization called Revolutionary Anti-Fascist and Patriot Front, operated through a number of subgroups with different names. The police blame the FRAP of most of the violent demonstrations that have taken place in Madrid in recent months.

The communication of the political police says that the plan to stage a series of violent clashes with the order police on May 1, in various parts of the capital, was hatched in a meeting, with beginners from all groups near Milan, Italy, in the week of Easter. The members were instructed to go to certain points, armed with iron tubes, clubs, knives and straight razors and attack the police with maximum violence. His ultimate goal was to overthrow the government and replace it with a democratic people’s federal republic through the creation of a people’s army. The total number of arrests exceeds 150.

Pinata for Enrique Jackson. Mr. Enrique Jackson Ramírez and his wife, Ana Elizabeth Berzunza de Jackson, were gracious hosts and magnificently attended to the friends who accompanied them in the commemoration of the fifth anniversary of their son Carlos Enrique, a formal little gentleman who is all joy. The attendees received the attentions of the Jackson Berzunza couple, who had many surprises in store for all the guests.

May 21, 1998

Outrage over crime wave. In Sinaloa, blood continues to flow and society sees that there are still no definitive measures to stop crime, said the president of the Human Rights Commission, Óscar Lara, who urged people to raise their voices to protest and propose alternatives that allow for a end point to violence. Although he pointed out that the authorities in charge of law enforcement have made some efforts to change this situation, he assured that the fundamental milestone has not been given.

Bank scandal. Washington. The United States announced that it dismantled an international network of money laundering from drug trafficking with the arrest so far of 142 people and 35 million dollars seized in the covert operation “Casablanca”, which began three years ago. Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin and Attorney General Janet Reno reported that officials from the Mexican banks Bancomer, Banco Santander, Banca Serfín, Banca Confía and Bital are involved in money laundering.