Last year THQ Nordic offered a return to the past with a revamped version of a classic action game as special as Destroy All Humans !. A game that brings fond memories to those who played its original on the first Xbox and which was renewed by Black Forest Games. As part of the games that were confirmed to arrive on Xbox Game Pass this month, today we are advising subscribers that Destroy All Humans! It is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Although the actuality of the service is marked by the arrival of the Xbox exclusive multiplayer shooter, Second Extinction, the service continues to grow with the addition of new games and it is the turn of this renewed action and adventure game that is characterized by a particular sense of humor.

The cult classic is back! Terrorize the earthlings of the 50s as the alien Crypto-137. Collect their DNA and topple the US Government in this remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure game. Annihilate humans with alien weapons and psychic abilities. Destroy their cities with your flying saucer! A gigantic step over humanity!

The arrival of Destroy All Humans! a Xbox Game Pass occurs both on Xbox consoles, as well as on PCs and Android devices. With this, a very interesting game is added to the catalog of this service that, since we are finishing the month, it is worth remembering that there are a series of games that are going to leave the service and that you must attend before that happens.

Now is the time to wait for Microsoft to decide to confirm which games will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in May, knowing which games will be added to the Games with Gold, there are high hopes that great news will arrive at the subscription service .

Microsoft officially confirms the arrival of the xCloud beta to iOS and browsers

A subscription service that is also taking giant steps to add more users, since it is currently in the testing phase on Apple iOS devices, and on Windows 10 PC via browsers in the service renamed as Xbox Cloud Gaming. For now, this jump to new platforms and media is only accessible to guest users. It is expected that it can be included, as was done with xCloud, in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service in the future.

