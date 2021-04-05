Quite a few years have passed since this game that mixes adventure with alien wars was released for the first time. Later in 2020, came the remake for the consoles of the previous generation, with a few tweaks to keep up with the times. Now, some rumors are landing suggesting that Destroy All Humans! it could be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.

Through some tweets, various information has been leaked that would suggest that Destroy All Humans! would arrive on Xbox Game Pass very close to the release date. According to the Twitter user and frequent Microsoft Store leaker “WalkingCat “, during the weekend would have added a PC version of the title to the Microsoft Store, which often indicates an incoming game from Xbox Game Pass on PC.

Destroy All Humans! could make it to Xbox Game Pass

As can be seen in the tweet, the user has put the image of the video game together with the link to the Microsoft Store. As if this were not enough, the page True achievements picked up the list of achievements the game would have on PC not too long ago. In addition and in addition to all the above, a fan discovered in february that the game was included in the “Xbox Game Pass Offers” for a short period of time.

Only time will tell if these rumors are actually confirmed or not. What is certain is that some surprise exists with Destroy All Humans !, which is officially released on PC on May 27 of this year.