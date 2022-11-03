THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games have announced that from now on Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnagethe multiplayer spin-off of the series, is now free as a game free-to-play for Xbox and PC via Steam and GOG. On PS4 it will remain a paid game, but the price has been practically zeroed: it costs only 0.25 euros, less than a coffee.

Launched on May 31, 2022, initially Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage was priced at € 12.99 and completely free for those who pre-ordered a copy of Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed. It is currently unclear why the game is priced at 25 cents for PlayStation.

Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage is one multiplayer spin-off which includes 4 multiplayer modes (Devastation, Armageddon, Rush and Abduction) for four users and 6 maps. In addition to online it is possible to challenge friends with the local multiplayer in split-screen from two players. Also available are all the skins seen in the remake of the first chapter of Destroy All Humans published in 2020.

Let’s read the official description:

“Wreak havoc in Clone Carnage! This standalone DLC includes 4 modes, 6 maps and 4-player multiplayer. Share your screen to double the damage in 2-player local multiplayer. Unleash Devastation, Armageddon, Rush and Abduction modes!”

“Live the story of a classic alien invasion on the side of the villains, destroy humans using unique psychic powers and weaponry such as the Analyzer, kidnap and possess pathetic humans to infiltrate their fragile democracy and raze their primitive cities with the your flying saucer “.



“Compete and destroy online with up to 4 human or alien life forms. Double the level of devastation in two-player local multiplayer with split screen. Challenge friends and enemies in 4 game modes and 6 different maps. Includes all skins from the game Destroy All Humans! released in 2020 “.



What do you think, you will take the opportunity to try Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage and wreaking havoc in multiplayer? Let us know in the comments.