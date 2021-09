Even if some leaks had already been released, it’s interesting to see the remake of Destroy All Humans! 2, named for the occasion Reprobed, apparently only coming out on new generation devices. The madness of a 1950s science fiction over the top is back, after the successful remake of the first chapter. This return is very likely to indicate the reboot of the entire franchise.

