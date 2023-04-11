Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed it’s also coming up Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The release date is set for June 27, 2023. Includes the single player campaign, skins from the 2020 remake, Challenge Accepted DLC, and Skin Lack DLC. Compared to the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, this version does not include local split-screen co-op.

The PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions have been available since last August and feature multiplayer, as mentioned, for a price of €39.99. The PS4/Xbox One version costs $29.99 instead: the price in euros it is not certain for now.

Below you can also see the announcement trailer of the PS4 and Xbox One single player versions of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed.

In our review we explained that: “Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is exactly what we expected it to be. A totally crazy action shooter title that follows exactly in the footsteps of the remake two years ago. Little has changed, something has been optimized and there remains the madness and the story of a saga that has been able to mark a generation and which still today maintains its user base firm, also welcoming some new enthusiasts. Waiting to find out what THQ has in store for the series, perhaps a totally new chapter and with an at least decent budget, it’s time to go Destroy All Humans again!”