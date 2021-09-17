Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is the remake of the second chapter of the particular action series with a sci-fi setting, announced just in these minutes by THQ Nordic with a presentation trailer and one of the gameplay during the livestream at the THQ Nordic Showcase, per PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

So let’s go back in the role of Crypto in a profound reworking of the original, a remake developed on the basis of Unreal Engine 4 with an operation very similar to that already carried out with the first Destroy All Humans and its recent remake.

To find out more, we refer you to the preview of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, based on an early version of the game in pre-alpha focused on the Bay City level.

The final version will still include all the maps present in the original version such as Albion (London), Tunguska (Siberia) and Takoshima (Tokyo), as well as the Solaris Lunar Base.

In addition to the evident evolution of the graphics, the remake also features significant technological advances in other areas of the game: the new engine allows you to introduce a certain degree of destruction of the scenarios, which is essential to increase the sense of chaos typical of this third-person shooter.

Not only that, the interface has also been revised to make it more intuitive and dynamic, also the colorful has been enriched and enhanced. arsenal of weapons and gadgets available to the protagonist, one of the distinctive elements of the series, which over the years has become a sort of cult.