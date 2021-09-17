THQ Nordic does not forget Crypto, and brings us the remake of its second great adventure.

A PlayStation leak spoiled the surprise, but we did not receive the announcement of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, the remake of this crazy game action and world open starring an alien named Crypto who will travel around the world fighting his enemies during the Cold War, so you can expect confrontations between the United States and the Soviet Union.

In line with what we saw in the interesting remake of Destroy All Humans, the graphics have been redone from scratch so that this new video game looks great on PC and next-generation consoles. There will be no new content or extra missions, as the work philosophy of Black forest games it has been to stay true to the classic of the sadly defunct team at Pandemic Studios, also authors of the original Star Wars Battlefront games.

3DGames has had the opportunity to attend the presentation of the game of THQ Nordic as we told you in our first impressions of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, and the truth is that we really want to get back into the crazy action of a video game that once knew how to improve the original formula, adding new weapons and special powers.

With a greater variety of settings, including locations in the United States, Russia or even London, the remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S at a date yet to be determined in 2022. At the moment we have a gameplay trailer and the crazy presentation cinematic.

