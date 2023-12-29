SBU Colonel Starikov: Russia struck Western weapons at Ukrainian air bases

Retired Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleg Starikov said that Russian missile attacks were carried out on warehouses and Western weapons at air bases.

The officer noted that the main objective of the massive attack was the liquidation of Ukrainian weapons warehouses, another goal was the destruction of air defense systems.

“Daggers” and “Iskanders” are aimed at undermining particularly important objects, and specifically air defense systems, such as Patriot. Therefore, a missile that costs two million dollars can destroy a complex worth a billion dollars. Moreover, we have a limited number of them. Oleg Starikov retired SBU Colonel

Starikov said that air defense missiles cannot withstand such attacks

Starikov noted that with the help of the air operation, the Russian military overloaded the air defense system and forced them to fire expensive Western missiles at their targets.

He also pointed out that most of the strategic attacks hit air bases where warehouses with weapons transferred to NATO are located; air defense systems were unable to resist such tactics.

There are a limited number of air defense missiles both here and in the West. It is impossible to produce them like pasta. There is not enough money and resources to produce them Oleg Starikov retired SBU Colonel

The attacks were of strategic importance for Russia

Russia attacked Ukrainian enterprises where missiles and drones were produced; for it, this attack is of strategic importance, the British newspaper Economist reported, citing a source in the republic’s defense industry.

A source in the Ukrainian defense industry suggests that Russia was primarily striking at defense facilities. Some of them were related to the production of missiles and drones Economist

The publication's interlocutor emphasized that the attacks were of strategic importance for Russia, since the destruction of enterprises producing such weapons could reduce the potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine on December 29

On December 29, Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukrainian territory. As stated by the speaker of the Air Force of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat, Ukrainian military personnel have not seen so many targets on their monitors at the same time for a long time, as during a large-scale air raid on Friday.

Moscow launched “everything except Kalibr,” in particular Kinzhal, S-300, cruise and ballistic missiles, UAVs, Kh-22 or Kh-32, Ignat said. About 18 strategic bombers launched the X-101/X-505, he added.

The speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force clarified that the republic has not shot down a single X-22 missile since the beginning of the military conflict. According to him, Russia has already used more than 300 such shells.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny said that on the night of December 29, explosions occurred at military and industrial facilities in Ukraine, as well as at critical infrastructure facilities of the republic.

It is reported that Kyiv, Dnepr, Kharkov, Poltava, Vinnitsa, as well as the Khmelnitsky, Odessa and Nikolaev regions were attacked.

Retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Krivonos said that the Russian military during a massive strike hit one of the most powerful Ukrainian enterprises.