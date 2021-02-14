Disassembling four Hermés Birkin bags to create a collection of the most expensive and exclusive sandals in the world? Incredible as it may be, it is the action of an American art collective known for its controversial acts. The New York group MSCHF acquired a painting by Daniel Hirst last May for $ 30,000 (24,700 euros) to cut it into pieces and sell it in individual pieces, with which they obtained a huge economic profit. History repeats itself now with one of the most iconic – and expensive – luxury pieces in the fashion industry. The association has produced the Birckinstocks. These are sandals with an identical aesthetic to the popular Birckenstock, a German brand whose footwear is known as ‘uggly shoes’ (ugly shoes), but made with pieces of leather from valuable Hermès Birkin models. A business in which neither of the two famous firms are involved.

The group, it is clear that the budget is not bad, spent 122,500 dollars (101,700 euros) in acquiring four Birkin bags to disassemble them, as shown in a video published on the website of their new brand, whose logo and packaging are a fairly obvious copy of those used by the French luxury firm. To this investment, we must add the custom made gold buckle and the actual production of the shoe, in which different leather artisans contacted by MSCHF refused to participate.

At this time, there are less than ten pairs of Birckinstocks available to purchase on request via the web using a form. R&B singer-songwriter Kehlani and rapper Future have already gotten their hands on two of their models.

But, despite having an enviable healthy economy like that of both artists, it is not reaching out and kissing the saint. Those interested in purchasing a pair, should send an email. If chosen, they must send a letter of purchase intent. They then schedule a call to agree on the terms of the transaction, and you will receive an invoice with instructions for the bank transfer. The cost of each pair of sandals does not appear on the web, but it would range between $ 34,000 (28,000 euros) and $ 76,000 (62,700 euros), according to CNN.

The pieces used for the exclusive collection of sandals are the Clemence 35 model, for $ 19,500 (16,000 euros); the ostrich skin, for $ 24,000 (19,800 euros) and two versions of the porous crocodile, one for $ 31,000 (25,500 euros) and another for $ 48,000 (39,600 euros). The Birkin bag, like any work of art, appreciates over time, “with an average annual return of 14%. We can consider the Birkin bag itself as the new raw material of luxury par excellence ”, according to the manifesto published on the project website.

An action that must not have sat at all well in Hermès, where they flee from collaborations with celebrities or with other firms. As the late Jean-Louis Dumas, president of Hermès between 1978 and 2006, said: “We don’t have an image policy, we have a product policy.” It was precisely Dumas, who in 1984, created this iconic piece after meeting Jane Birkin on a plane. The model dropped the items she was carrying in her bag and commented that she could not find a perfect one for her. Then, Jean-Louis Dumas said that he would create a big and beautiful bag under the quality precepts of the firm.

There are collectors of this bag model, such as Kim Kardashian, Melania Trump – one of them she wore on her farewell to the White House – or Victoria Beckham who has a collection with more than a hundred Birkin models, whose value would exceed 1,700,000 euros. Among them is a version of the most expensive handbag in the world, the Hermès Birkin Himalaya Diamond, which the auction house Chritie’s sold for $ 380,000 (313,500 euros), double the starting value. A piece made of niloticus crocodile skin covered with a brilliant dye imitating the snowy peaks of the Himalayas with an 18-carat white gold diamond embedded in its clasp.