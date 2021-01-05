The poisoned gift is buried 500 meters underground and weighs over 40,000 tons. Cyanide, arsenic, asbestos, mercury… This is, among other things, what Stocamine still abounds today, the only French underground storage site for non-radioactive final waste. The visit on Tuesday of Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition, to this former potash mine in Wittelsheim, near Mulhouse, is eagerly awaited. Because the question has haunted administrations, local elected officials and residents for years. What to do with this waste that cannot be recycled? When the mining site was converted in 1999, the promise was good: industrial waste will be stored in a “reversible” manner. But the fire of 2002 in one of the galleries gave the coup de grace to Stocamine, already unprofitable and facing several incidents.

Some galleries collapse or collapse

The fact remains that in four years, 44,000 tonnes of barrels and other big bags have had time to find refuge in the basement. Since then, successive governments have passed the hot potato on to each other, while some galleries collapse or collapse. The Alsatian water table located just above, on the other hand, does not move. This is one of the arguments of the Destocamine collective, which pleads for bringing all waste to the surface. His spokesperson, Yann Flory, hopes to convince Barbara Pompili to “Go towards a total clean-up of this mine”. “From the start, it was not a good storage site. And it will never be a good landfill site ”, he believes.

At the beginning of 2019, the State recommends “the continuation of the site of containment of the remaining waste, without clearance additional ”.

In the more or less near future, the slightest infiltration could have disastrous consequences on the body of water which provides a huge part of the drinking water of the Rhine plain. The parliamentary information report of September 2018, ordered by the then minister Nicolas Hulot, recommended extracting the waste “If this is technically possible, so as not to pose a serious risk to the environment – but also to the population”. Another report, from Geological and Mining Research Office this time, highlighted the feasibility of destocking operations, except for the burnt part. And estimated the duration of these maneuvers to be seven or eight years at best.

But since then, said maneuvers have dragged on. They were even almost set aside definitively by François de Rugy, Barbara Pompili’s predecessor. In early 2019, the State recommends “The continuation of the containment project for the remaining waste, without additional destocking”, pointing out the cost as well as the human and environmental risks of such an operation. “Between 2014 and 2017, they managed to extract more than 2,000 tonnes of waste containing mercury, the most dangerous element for the water table. Something escapes us. Why not do the same with the rest? “ asks Yann Flory.

The tinkering continues with bags of salt

All the more so as each lost year reduces the feasibility of almost total clean-up of the mine. Barbara Pompili inherits the lack of political courage from her predecessors and arrives in Wittelsheim with several scenarios, associated costs and risks and no quick fixes. A month ago, she received a letter from her ex-comrades within Europe Ecology-the Greens asking her to choose the option of total destocking, facing “A time bomb which can only lead to a health and ecological catastrophe for generations to come”.

We do not know of any example in the world of a potassium basin made impermeable thanks to a concrete plug. Yann Flory Spokesperson for the Destocamine collective

“We hope that the Alsatian elected officials who supported us will not enter into a game of bargaining or negotiation. Extracting 20% ​​or 25% of the waste, that does not interest us ”, warns Yann Flory. Above all, he fears the announcement of a containment of the entire mine. “We do not know of any example in the world of a potassium basin made impermeable thanks to a concrete plug. “

In the heart of the mine, while awaiting the final decision, the tinkering continues with bags of salt and the installation of fences in the face of the risk of collapse. In the galleries, which shrink every year, the pressure on waste is increasing. The one on the government too.

