Vault of Glass, Destiny’s first ever raid and one of the best co-operative experiences in all of video games, will be brought to Destiny 2 on 22nd May.

In a new blog post, Bungie said its goal was not to “fundamentally evolve” the raid into something new – so expect to see familiar encounters, bosses and that same sneaky path through the Gorgon maze if you dip back in.

Unlike in the original Destiny, the rest of Venus, where Vault of Glass lies, will not be playable. So don’t expect to sit outside VOG’s front door waiting for randoms to turn up. Now, this will be a private space for your fireteam.

Play Vault of Glass during its first 24 hours and there will be a Contest Mode and challenges for those who want to claim a World First finish.

But for most Destiny veterans, it will be an opportunity simply to replay a raid which holds plenty of memories – and was probably Destiny’s finest hour.

Vault of Glass is returning as part of Bungie’s plan to bring back bits and pieces from the franchise’s past to make up for the fact it gutted most of Destiny 2’s launch content from the game last November.

Io, Titan, Mars, Mercury, and Leviathan – as well as all their associated raids, strike missions, Crucible and Gambit maps – are now gone from Destiny 2. In their place, Bungie re-added some (but, rather unexpectedly, not all) of the Cosmodrome. Six months later, we now also have Vault of Glass.

In an interview with Eurogamer last month, Bungie said that content from Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion would also be vaulted at some point.