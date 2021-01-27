When it comes to talking about potential audiences, the young adult label is taken, where dystopias reign, the fight against the powerful and alignment, if possible with a few drops of magic and some surprises that have to do with the supernatural, including forces powerful vitals. Youth series dominate the menus of the great online entertainment platforms, with Netflix at the helm. Last weekend he premiered ‘Destiny: The Winx saga’, the latest bet in this line that works as an introduction to what is to come in a second batch of episodes whose filming is paralyzed by the pandemic. The first season barely lasts six chapters, as if it were the prologue of an adventure with greater substance. In order to have a handful of sweet tooth releases each week, the crimson logo audiovisual entertainment company is concentrating its budgeting efforts. Created by Brian Young, promoter of the soap opera ‘Vampire Chronicles’, it is based on the Italian cartoon series ‘Winx Club’, by Iginio Straffi, also present in the credits in the live action version. We are, therefore, before a remake in real image that differs, inevitably, from the starting material (from the outset, it avoids the objective of pleasing only the little ones). It features a group of fairies in their teens who meet at an academy to learn how to use their magic without collateral damage. At boarding school they coexist with the problems of their age, love and friendship, and the external threat of monstrous beings that sow chaos and death in their wake. The protagonist is a teenager who seeks her identity and is not aware of her powers. His classmates, each with their own circumstances, help him find his destiny while solving some mysteries that arise along the winding path.

When approaching ‘Destiny: The Winx Saga’ it is difficult to avoid the reminiscences of ‘Harry Potter’ and substitutes. The series is an amalgamation of clichés where there is no shortage of rivalries between students, love affairs and other imaginable tics, including betrayal. Unlike the well-known original animation production, which dates back to the beginning of the century, here there is not so much color, they have not dared with the chromatic desmelene, which is a shame. A more adult audience is sought and therefore seems more restrained. Fortunately, after a faltering start, typical of the Disney Club, the stakes are rising with two final chapters well above the rest, with intrigue, action scenes and decent surprises. The young fairies control different powers that are controlled thanks, above all, to the companionship. The protagonist handles fire well, becoming the most powerful of the group. His story hides a secret whose solution he tries to find, crossing barriers that he should not, supported by his colleagues. Bloom, Stella, Flora, Musa and Tecna are the five sorceresses. Abigail F. Cowen (‘Witch Hunt’), Hannah van der Westhuysen (‘The Bay of Silence’), Precious Mustapha (‘Detective Endeavor’), Eliot Salt (‘Normal People’) and Elisha Applebaum (‘Undercover Hooligan’ ) make up the main cast, alongside Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham and Jacob Dudman.

The fantasy attracts the attention of the youthful audience and ‘Destiny: The Winx saga’ joins the bandwagon without looking for an original variant. The plot is Manichean, more sense of humor is missed and the special effects are irregular, but they comply with the record. The series gains integers as the plot darkens, in a final stretch more entertaining than the rest of the installments. It offers nothing new in its coming-of-age exposition in a magical setting other than just hanging out, but it doesn’t use really indigestible ingredients. The comparisons are hideous, but there it is, sporting on the same low-command video platform’s menu, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’