Following a successful first release of Destiny: the Winx saga, Netflix has decided to renew the series with a second installment to the joy of all fans.

Through a statement, the streaming giant said that the sequel will have two additional chapters, which would add a total of eight episodes. Likewise, the filming will begin at the end of 2021 in Ireland and will have again Brian Young as a showrunner.

“The five fairies who had to learn to control their magical powers in Alfea will return with new adventures in this second season,” explained Netflix.

For his part, Young assured that the first part was only the beginning of a large number of adventures that the young protagonists will have to go through, this after the changes that happened in the institute.

“The six episodes of season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies that inhabit it, as Bloom’s story evolves. I can’t wait for you to find out even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa. And you never know who can appear in the next semester in Alfea ”, asserted the producer.

What will happen in season 2 of Destiny, the Winx saga?

With eight seasons of the animated series, more than one fan already anticipates what awaits the live action version. It is likely that the Winx will face a new villain after the defeat of the Burned and welcome him to the antagonistic trio called Trix (Icy, Darcy and Stormy).