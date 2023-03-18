Destiny players have flocked to the Tower to pay their respects to the late, great, Lance Reddick.

Reddick – who died yesterday of “natural causes”, aged just 60 – is known for his roles in John Wick, The Wire, and Lost – but his unique voice is perhaps best known by the Destiny community, for which Reddick portrayed Commander Zavala since the series began back in 2014.

Destiny 2 – Meet Commander Zavala [UK].

Guardians are marking Reddick’s death by gathering alongside Zavala at the Tower, where dozens of players are sitting in quiet contemplation, some marking his passing with shadow emotes.

“I’m hoping Bungie implements a permanent memorial into the game in some way to remember Lance. He wasn’t just a VA for the commander, but he was a player like us as well,” comment one player.



“Maybe they can make a memorial to his guardian since he played the game?” suggested another.

“He shouldn’t get recast. Bungie should do what Marvel did with Chadwick Boseman and send him off with the praise he deserves,” opinioned one playerto which someone replied: “Something heroic and selfless”.

“Lance Reddick was an iconic presence on screen, in Destiny, and most importantly, in person,” Destiny developer Bungie said in a statement. “His love from him for our community shined through in Commander Zavala, in his uncompromising dedication from him to his craft from him, and out of the radiating kindness that touched those around him.

“To say he will be missed is a profound understatement, yet no less true.”

Guerrillia Games – for which Reddick played Sylens in Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West – also posted a statement.

“Thank you, Lance Reddick, for everything you’ve brought to the character of Sylens, for sharing your infinite talent and wisdom with us, for your generous warmth and inimitable presence, and for your profound impact not just as part of our cast, but on our community.

“We were deeply honored to work with you. You will be missed. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. Rest in Peace, Lance.”