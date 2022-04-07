Bungie has recently published a new job advertisement that opens up new possibilities regarding a possible production of a TV series concerning Destiny. According to the job announcement, the software house is looking for a figure who has little to do with video game development, but who is certainly closer to the world of cinema (here you can find the announcement of work), since we are talking about a “Senior Producer – Linear Media”.

Apparently the company would like to acquire an asset in the role of Producer senior – Linear Mediawhich can follow and guide the approval check obviously concerning the intellectual property of Destinyembracing all fronts of linear media developed with third party companies. We tell you this, because within the ad it is clearly perceived that the company wants a figure who has experience with products “licensed for animation, television development with scripts or current programming. Obviously among the skills that Bungie requires possible candidates there is a deep and strong understanding of Destiny and his world.

The software house after the acquisition by Sony (you can update by reading our article), has started a path of projects transmediato make the universe of Destiny with all its facets. The journey started some time ago, and it is growing every day. It all seems to have started with the hiring of Derick Tsai, a director who previously worked at Riot Games on the animated shorts of League of Legendswho currently holds the position of Head of Development for Destiny Universe Transmedia. Tsai also stated that his cleansing also includes:

“Lead projects and tell stories that extend the IP of Destiny on new media including movies, TV series, animation, books, comics and audio formats ”.

In short, it seems that Bungie want to extend the IP of Destiny everywhere, making it a cult saga in the world of all-round entertainment, mimicking what Riot and other companies have done for their most successful intellectual properties. The production of a TV series is certainly not an easy task, it will certainly take a long time, before being able to find out more about this important project.