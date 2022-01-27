The agony of the mother of little Carlo Alberto Conte, struck by a fatal illness while participating in an athletics competition

How can a mother accept the death of her baby? Carlo Alberto Conte he died when he was only 12 years old, after a fatal illness that struck him while he was taking part in the Cross della Vittoria cross-country race in Vittorio Veneto.

He had recently joined the Padua Gold Flames, had passed the medical examination and was participating in the race, when 300 meters from the end of the competition, Carlo Alberto Conte started to stagger, then he clung to a tree and fell to the ground senseless.

He was immediately transported to the hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit of cardio-surgery at the Treviso hospital last Sunday morning. Doctors did what they could to save his life, but the 12-year-old’s heart stopped beat forever.

Confirmation of the heartbreaking news came from her mom Valentina Ometto:

My son was a special boy. He made a rare death because he was a rare boy. And he left us running with the Golden Flames, what he most loved to do and was most proud of. Destiny has torn it from us.

Even the coach of the 12-year-old Rosanna Martin expressed his pain to Corriere Veneto:

It was a bolt from the blue. We are all shaken and for now we don’t really know what happened. He started with great enthusiasm. It was his first experience in a competition: the goal was to start and finish.

After the usual training, Carlo Alberto had started his race, but just 300 meters from the end, he was hit by a fatal illness. He collapsed to the ground, unconscious, in front of the eyes of all present. News that shocked all those who knew and loved him. How can you die at 12?

The group too Athletics Gold Flames greeted the 12-year-old on the web, posting a photo taken shortly before the tragedy.