Destiny developer Bungie has discussed how it plans to continue the character of Commander Zavala following the death of voice actor Lance Reddick earlier this year.

in a blog post published today, Bungie said that Zavala was “central” to Destiny’s story, and that the character will continue to remain prominent for years to come.

Henceforth, Zavala’s English voice lines will be provided by veteran actor Keith David, starting with next year’s climactic expansion The Final Shape – “and beyond”.

Keith David may be best known to video game fans as the voice of Captain Anderson in the original Mass Effect trilogy, as well as Arbiter Thel’ Valdam in the Halo series, beginning during Bungie’s tenure as developer.

David also has a prolific career on TV and in movies, and has recurring roles as the voice of characters in shows such as Rick and Morty and Adventure Time.

“I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala,” David said in a statement released today. “Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.”

None of Reddick’s existing lines in Destiny will be re-recorded, Bungie has said.

Reddick’s passing prompted an outpouring of grief by fans who have spent years with Zavala by their side.

Players gathered by Zavala’s side in Destiny’s Tower hub to pay their respects.

Reddick also played the character of Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel Forbidden West, the latter of which recently added a memorial to the actor. It’s unclear how developer Guerilla will handle that character-which shares Reddick’s likeness of him-in future projects.