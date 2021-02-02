Destiny 2 will kick off its 13th season next week on 9th February. Named by Bungie today as the Season of the Chosen, it’ll run until 11th May.

It brings a new three-player matchmade activity called Battlegrounds, where you’ll fight the chosen warriors of Cabul empress Caiatl, as part of the game’s latest ongoing plotline.

It also brings some old Strikes back to the game, set in the original Destiny 1 location of Old Russia. The Devil’s Lair, probably the first Destiny Strike you ever played, and Fallen SABER, the one from Taken King where you have to kill the giant robot roomba, become available next week.

Proving Grounds, an all-new Strike, will arrive at an unspecified point later in the season. This is another Cabal-focused affair where you’ll scrap to determine who gets the Last City. My guess is the humans win.

If you’re a bit out of the loop on your Destiny lore, the game’s current storyline features Empress Caiatl, daughter of Destiny 2 boss Calus, seeking an alliance with the Vanguard to help defeat the Pyramid Ships.

Vanguard leader Zavala features heavily in the Season of the Chosen’s artwork, as he’s not a fan of doing deals with the Cabal. As ever, it’s up to you to sort things out.