Although for some it has gone unnoticed, Destiny 2 It remains a title that continues to expand constantly, having its niche audience that continues to spend hours and hours on the title along with more friends who share this hobby. And although some were waiting for the next adventure in this universe, it seems that it will take a long time, or at least the developers themselves have confirmed it through official media.

The expansion known as The Final Shape has been postponed until June 4, 2024, when originally it was going to arrive much earlier, and that could be because the study is going through problems that are not at all favorable, and that many portals have been warning about. For weeks now, staff cuts have been reported in the company, and because there are fewer people working there, it is possible that the rate of attendance is lower and that is why the first date was not going to be covered.

See also One of the most iconic representatives of Xbox is about to leave Microsoft In previous reports, Bungie laid off about 8 percent of its employees, affecting functions in community management, engineering, social media, quality assurance and more parts of the studio. With staff reduced to some extent, there are now two teams dedicated to two titles, these are Marathona project that could never see the light of day at its time and of course, The Final Shape, which is presumed to be the definitive chapter for Destiny 2. This is the synopsis of the creators: The Final Shape is the culmination of the first ten years of Destiny storytelling and, for Guardians around the world, countless hours spent together. We want to honor that journey, so we’re taking the time we need to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come. Once they have released this DLC, it will be the ideal time for them to dedicate themselves to creating more games, as it is expected that the launch with Marathon be almost simultaneous, and let us not forget that the latter is not only for PlayStation despite being owned by it, since it will also be released for Xbox and the PC. So, if they have few people in their ranks, obviously the development of the extras was going to come some time later. See also Return to Monkey Island will solve one of the mysteries that the series has dragged on since 1990 The base game is available at PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Via: The Verge Editor’s note: What people should be grateful for is that at least it is not being completely canceled, we will just have to wait until mid-2024 to get our hands on it. With this comes the question if they will later stop supporting the game in the form of updates.



#Destiny #latest #expansion #suffers #delays