The official social channels of Among Us have suggested the arrival of one collaboration with Destiny 2 via an image. It’s not clear exactly what this collaboration will include, but the image seems to indicate that it will be linked to The Eclipse, the expansion soon to arrive in the FPS.

As you can see below, the image shared by Innersloth includes a series of character silhouettes from Amon Us, with a neon pink and blue background, reminiscent of The Eclipse and its setting, Neomuna. The characters are clearly those of Innersloth’s game, with various Destiny 2 accessories. Even the writing included in the “Eyes up, crewmate” image is a clear reference to the phrase “Eyes up, guardian” used by Zavala.

We can perhaps assume that the collaboration will be based on a number of aesthetic components for Among Us characters from Destiny 2? For now we can only wait for a confirmation.

However, remember that it would not be the first time that Innersloth offers one collaboration with other great games and movies. In the past Among Us has received content based on Halo, Ratchet and Clank, Scream and more.

Destiny 2 The Eclipse will be available from February 28, 2023, so let’s assume in a maximum of seven days more details on the subject will be given.