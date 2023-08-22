In addition to the release date of Destiny 2: The Ultimate Form, Bungie has unveiled an important news regarding the support of their MMO. In fact, with the launch of the expansion the studio will abandon the classic structure of the Seasons for narration and the introduction of new content, which will be replaced with the Episodes.

As reported on the official Destiny 2 website, the change will take place in 2024, with each episode offering new narrative content and rewards, including an exotic mission. The episodes in turn will be divided into three acts, each of which will last six weeks and will offer new stories and objects to obtain.

“From 2024, episodes will replace seasons and will represent the new model of storytelling and content updating of Destiny 2,” reads the official website.

“Each episode will offer new narrative content and rewards, including a new exotic mission, armor and weapons (including an exotic one). The episodes will be divided into three acts; each act will last six weeks and will feature new stories, quests, activities, weapons, artifact modifications, pass ranks, and rewards.”

THE first three episodes of La Forma Ultima will be Echi (from March to June 2024), Redivivo (from July to October 2024) and Heresia (from November 2024 to February 2025). In short, the form changes but not the substance, with players who can rest assured that Destiny 2 will be supported regularly with new content.