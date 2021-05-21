Destiny 2’s first official Taste of crossplay arrives next week, following its recent accidental switch-on then switch-off-again.

From 25th to 27th May, Bungie will deploy a unique Vanguard Strikes crossplay beta playlist to test what works and find out what doesn’t.

Anyone on PlayStation, Steam, Xbox and even Stadia can take part. Play three Strikes in the playlist and you’ll get a special emblem for your trouble.

You won’t be able to add friends or form fireteams for this activity – yet. All of these features will come next season, in late August, when Bungie adds crossplay to Destiny 2 officially.

Destiny 2’s crossplay beta emblem.

These details arrived via the latest Bungie weekly Blog, which also details plans for the upcoming race to be first to complete the revived Vault of Glass raid, and no details at all on changing Destiny 2’s heavily-criticized transmog system.