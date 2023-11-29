













This is as part of the game’s new wave of content, Season of the Wish, which comprises an entire collection of items. This is how new armor for each class comes to this adventure, which adds a touch of dark fantasy and magic.

Hunters receive White Wolf, while Warlocks receive Hexer and Titans receive Kaer Morhen. Each set is carefully designed to reflect your inspiration in The Witcher.

But it is not the only thing that comes to Destiny 2, since there is also a new ship. This is the Wolven Storm, and we must add a Roach-VGH Sparrow with a Glagolitic inspired by the work of Polish novelist Andrzej Sapkowski. Another extra is a Vex skull on one side.

Fountain: Bungie.

Bungie even added a booster effect inspired by the sign of the warlock Igni. In addition to the above, extra accessories are available such as a new Wolf School skin or appearance for the Ghost.

Those who are fans of the opening scenes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt You’ll also find a new Tub Time emote that allows Guardians to be in a holographic bathtub and thus imitate a classic Geralt moment that remains popular.

The new armor, ship and emote sets of The Witcher for Destiny 2 They can be examined in the Eververse store of the latter game.

Items inspired by games developed by CD Projekt Red are available in Bungie’s title as part of Season of the Wish.

So the best way to achieve everything mentioned above is precisely by acquiring this content and at the same time taking advantage of the rest it offers.

