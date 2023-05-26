destiny 2 today saw the launch of the new dungeon “Specters from the Deep”which Bungie presented with the trailer which you find below. This is the first dungeon of 2023 for The Eclipse and will lead us to visit the depths of Titan to fight the shiny hive.

Part of the Destiny 2: The Eclipse Season of the Deep, the dungeon will see us face the abyss in an attempt to obtain exceptional treasures and rewardssuch as a new set of armor, a new Exotic laser rifle from the darkweb and the title of Ghul.

Additionally, those who complete the dungeon by August 22 will be able to purchase the special “Wraiths Below” pin and hoodie, available in the Bungie Store through Bungie Rewards.

To access the new dungeon, players will need to purchase either the Eclipse Dungeon Key for 2000 Silver or the Eclipse Edition + Annual Pass, which includes all of this year’s Destiny 2 content.

The Season of the Deep kicked off this week, bringing Guardians to Titan to help an old friend and investigate a great enigma hidden beneath the surface of the waves. Players will be able to immerse themselves in the adventure by discovering the new seasonal story missions, the seasonal activity “Fetch”, the new fishing activity and much more.

Also, Bungie has announced that the next Destiny Showcase will be held on August 22, 2023 and that Destiny 2: The Ultimate Form will see the return of Nathan Fillion as the beloved character Cayde-6.

Finally, Bungie unveiled Marathon, a PvP-focused sci-fi shooter and the studio’s first all-new project in more than a decade. More details about Marathon can be found here.