Destiny 2: Towards the Light is available starting today, as confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer published by Bungie for the important updatewhich lays the foundations for the debut of La Forma Ultima in June.

As you may have read in our special on what's new in Destiny 2: Towards the Light, we are talking about a package that includes an activity for three players, the new social hub The Hall of Champions through which to obtain extra weapons from the first Destiny, three new PvP maps and the first of two exotic missions.

The contents in question, which will be distributed in the two months that separate us from the launch of Destiny 2: The Ultimate Forme, will have the task of rekindling users' enthusiasm for the shooter, preparing them as best as possible for the upcoming challenges.