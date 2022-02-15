The new expansion for Destiny 2, The Queen of Whispers, which today comes with its launch trailer. In this trailer, we also see more of Savathun’s throne world and it seems that Bungie is approaching bold horror colors: dark corridors seemingly carved between bones, “spooky” statues and perhaps, some healthy jumpscare, why not.

The trailer, however, also appears to show the next raid on March 5, with the six Guardians lined up in front of a huge pyramid ship in the swamps of the Throne World of Savathun. Since it doesn’t happen often to see them together, it could be a concrete clue.

In any case, The Whispering Queen is already a success, with over a million pre-orders already made. 22.2.22 is not far away, so get ready, Destiny fans.

Source: Gamesradar.com