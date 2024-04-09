Destiny 2: The Ultimate Form was unveiled today by Bungie with a gameplay trailer and numerous details on the prismatic subclasses, enemies and contents of the long-awaited update.

Releasing on June 4, Destiny 2: The Ultimate Forme will see the Guardians finally enter the Pale Heart of the Traveler and thus obtain new powers and abilities which will allow them to face a very powerful enemy: the Witness.

Specifically, players will be able to use the powers of Light and Darkness, combining them for the first time in order to generate the prismatic subclasses. The latter will introduce new options for enhancement and customization, mixing different elements.

That's not all: each of the classes will also have one available special grenade with effects that summarize the various characteristics, combining for example stasis and void for sorcerers or dark canvas and bow for titans, or even solar and stasis for hunters.