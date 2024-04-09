Destiny 2: The Ultimate Form was unveiled today by Bungie with a gameplay trailer and numerous details on the prismatic subclasses, enemies and contents of the long-awaited update.
Releasing on June 4, Destiny 2: The Ultimate Forme will see the Guardians finally enter the Pale Heart of the Traveler and thus obtain new powers and abilities which will allow them to face a very powerful enemy: the Witness.
Specifically, players will be able to use the powers of Light and Darkness, combining them for the first time in order to generate the prismatic subclasses. The latter will introduce new options for enhancement and customization, mixing different elements.
That's not all: each of the classes will also have one available special grenade with effects that summarize the various characteristics, combining for example stasis and void for sorcerers or dark canvas and bow for titans, or even solar and stasis for hunters.
A new threat
In Destiny 2: The Ultimate Form we will find the Witness in its most powerful version ever, surrounded by a faction of warriors equipped with abilities never seen before, which includes among its ranks fighters such as grim men, simulacra, attendants and weavers as well as subjugators.
- Arcigni: extremely mobile flying enemies, capable of slowing down Guardians and suppressing their abilities if they get too close.
- Simulacra: acrobatic melee bruisers who, if not eliminated by hitting their weak point, release a geist capable of chasing and hitting the guardians.
- Attendants and weavers: Wielding stasis and darkweb respectively, these units can instantly change the flow of any battle, forcing Guardians to pay attention to their positioning on the battlefield.
#Destiny #Ultimate #Forme #gameplay #trailer #details
Leave a Reply