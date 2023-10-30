As we reported earlier, Bungie seems to be another of the PlayStation Studios teams to have been affected by the layoffs, although it is not yet clear to what extent the staff cuts in question are, but this would also be accompanied by a reorganization of the team’s projects which evidently will experience delays compared to what was previously reported.

Bad news keeps coming on the front Bungie although not yet confirmed but coming from a rather reliable source such as Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, who reports that the team would have Destiny 2: The Ultimate Forme postponed in June 2024 and Marathon even to 2025.

An internal email about what happened

Destiny 2: The Ultimate Forme, a title image

In an email sent to employees and seen by Bloomberg, the Bungie’s chief executive officer, Pete Parsonswrote to the team that there would be some negative news during the day and that there would be a subsequent meeting on the topic, but the company has not yet officially commented on the incident.

According to what Schreier reported, it seems that the new maxi-expansion of Destiny 2, The Ultimate Forme, has been postponed from February to June 2024effectively exiting Sony’s current fiscal year.

Marathon, the team’s new game presented at the last PlayStation Showcase with a first teaser trailer and destined to represent one of the major live service titles of the Sony wave, would have even been postponed to 2025.

We await any official communications from Sony or Bungie at this point.