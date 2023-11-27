The Destiny 2 player community is faced with unexpected news: the release of “The Ultimate Forme,” the long-awaited culmination of the game’s first ten years of storytelling, has been postponed to June 4, 2024. The development team , with a keen eye on quality and player experience, decided to take more time to realize their ambitious vision. “The Ultimate Form” is intended as an experience that will honor the journey shared by millions of Guardians around the world. For this reason, the team chose to delay its release in order to deliver an even bigger and bolder product. Changing the release schedule inevitably raises some questions. The “Season of Wishing” begins tomorrow and will extend until the launch of “The Ultimate Form” in June. While the majority of this season’s content and narrative will take place from November to February as originally planned, new content will be added and available to all players until the new chapter launches. In February, this will include new weekly progression-based missions called “Wish,” and the launch of “Moments of Triumph” with unique rewards. In March, the “Guardian Games” will be brought forward with a renewed focus on class competition. Starting in April, players will be able to enjoy a bi-monthly content update called “Destiny 2: Toward the Light,” which will prepare the Guardians for their journey to the Traveler. This is in addition to the team’s ongoing PvP efforts, which will include three new PvP maps in May.