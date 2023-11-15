In a recent press release published to announce the launch of Season of Wishing Destiny 2Bungie basically reiterated that the release date of theThe Ultimate Form expansion is scheduled for February 27, 2024, denying the rumors about the postponement launched by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, who however is still very confident in his sources.
Let’s do a quick summary for those who don’t know what we’re talking about. At the end of October several very worrying rumors arrived about Bungie, most of them from Bloomberg. One of these states that the Sony studio has already internally postponed the release date of Destiny 2: The Ultimate Forme to June 2024, therefore several months later than expected, while the extraction shooter Marathon will not arrive on PC and consoles before 2025.
So far, Bungie has not directly confirmed or denied these rumors. However, the recently published statement still reiterates that the release date of the Destiny 2 expansion has not changed. In fact, it reads:
“Season of Wishing will be the final season of Destiny 2 before the launch of The Ultimate Forme expansion (scheduled for February 27, 2024), which will introduce a new episodic system. In The Ultimate Forme, Guardians will face the Witness, and they will experience the epic conclusion of the saga of Light and Darkness.”
Jason Schreier reiterates expansion postponement
Despite this confirmation, Jason Schreier is still very sure of the veracity of his sources and suggested to fans, even in a rather frank manner, to “don’t fool yourself”or that The Ultimate Form has indeed been postponed and that this will be communicated at a later time.
In these cases, logic dictates that the date to take into consideration is the one indicated by the official source, namely Bungie, which we clearly also recommend. However, it is also true that Jason Schreier is one of the reporters considered most reliable of the sector and usually does not expose himself to this point unless he is absolutely certain of the credibility of his sources.
There are therefore two hypotheses, either Schreier made a sensational mistake this time or he is actually right and perhaps Bungie has decided to communicate the postponement of La Forma Ultima at a later time, perhaps after the Christmas period, which should be the most profitable in terms of preordering the expansion. We’ll see.
