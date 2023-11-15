In a recent press release published to announce the launch of Season of Wishing Destiny 2Bungie basically reiterated that the release date of theThe Ultimate Form expansion is scheduled for February 27, 2024, denying the rumors about the postponement launched by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, who however is still very confident in his sources.

Let’s do a quick summary for those who don’t know what we’re talking about. At the end of October several very worrying rumors arrived about Bungie, most of them from Bloomberg. One of these states that the Sony studio has already internally postponed the release date of Destiny 2: The Ultimate Forme to June 2024, therefore several months later than expected, while the extraction shooter Marathon will not arrive on PC and consoles before 2025.

So far, Bungie has not directly confirmed or denied these rumors. However, the recently published statement still reiterates that the release date of the Destiny 2 expansion has not changed. In fact, it reads:

“Season of Wishing will be the final season of Destiny 2 before the launch of The Ultimate Forme expansion (scheduled for February 27, 2024), which will introduce a new episodic system. In The Ultimate Forme, Guardians will face the Witness, and they will experience the epic conclusion of the saga of Light and Darkness.”