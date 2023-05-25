Among the many protagonists of Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2023 there was also destiny 2. For the occasion Bungie has presented with a short teaser trailers de The Ultimate Formthe new expansion coming to PS5 and PS4, as well as PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The video, which you can view with Italian dubbing in the player below, shows Ikora Rey talking with Cayde-6, one of the most beloved characters in the series, perished in the events of the Forsaken expansion. “Now I’m here,” says the Exo, hinting at a possible sensational return in the next expansion.

To know for sure we will have to wait only a few months. In fact, the movie refers to the next one August 22, 2023 to know more. In fact, an official presentation is scheduled on that date, where the Bungie team will reveal all the details on the new awaited Destiny 2 DLC.

In the meantime, the Season of the Deep of Destiny 2: The Eclipse has just begun, which among other things has introduced some PlayStation-branded armor, inspired by God of War, Horizon and Ghost of Tsushima.