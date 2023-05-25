With a trailer during the Playstation Showcase which took place last night, Bungie he revealed Destiny 2: The Ultimate Forma new content that will continue the story of the game, and on which we will know more in a dedicated event scheduled for August 22, 2023.

Players who follow the title will already know that the situation is not the best in the game universe, and the video shown at the event offers us one Ikora Rey (the vanguard of the Sorcerers) engaged in what appears to be a dialogue with someone he hasn’t met for a long time, about to tell everything that this person has missed in his absence.

quoting it, “Gods annihilated, nightmares defeated, battles alongside those we once fought. I wish you were there”. Well, now there is. We are talking about none other than the most loved character by popular acclaim in the entire Destiny saga, that is Cayde-6That he had been killed during the expansion “The Forsaken”.

Obviously we don’t know how yet the character was brought back to life, or if maybe he wasn’t dead, or if being an EXO some way was found to revive him, or if still no one knows how he came back. Fact is that we’ll find out in about three months at the eventduring which more details on the entire content will be released to us, and we can’t wait.