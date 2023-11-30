Bungie finally decided to remove the criticized product from sale Starter Packs Of Destiny 2which since its publication had ended up at the center of numerous controversies by players due to its contents, considered of little value compared to the price of 15 dollars at which the package was sold.

In reality we have paraphrased, given that the criticisms are very harsh, with many players who have defined the Destiny 2 Starter Pack as a theft to the detriment of new players, who given their inexperience could be misled by the name of the package.

Given the numerous controversies, Bungie preferred not to delay and remove the package from sale from all stores, as explained by a tweet from the studio.

“Hi everyone, yesterday we launched the Season of Wishing and have been monitoring conversations about what you liked and what you didn’t. We’ll start with the Starter Pack, which it’s not something that brings joy. That’s why we pulled it from stores,” the post reads.

“We listened to your concerns and agreed that there are other parts of Destiny 2 that new players should immerse themselves in before they start collecting Exotic weapons, cosmetics, and upgrade materials.”