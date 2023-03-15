The new Destiny 2 Raid – Root of Nightmares – has already been hit by a bugs. According to player reports, after the weekly reset it is not possible to open the raid chest and therefore the loot linked to it cannot be obtained. However, Bungie is aware of the problem and is working on it.

The chest loot of The Root of Nightmares always includes a weapon with a red border, i.e. high quality, within the specific list of this raid. Players can only do this once a week, so getting blocked from loot is “serious” within the in-game economy. Yes, red border weapons can be obtained as rewards after defeating enemies, but there is no certainty. The risk is that, even after dozens of raids, we are left with nothing in sight.

“We are aware of an issue where the Deepsight chest in the Root of Nightmares raid will not grant new rewards to players who had already opened it prior to the weekly reset,” the account tweeted. Official Bungie Help Twitter.

If you’re having trouble with the raid, we recommend checking out our Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid guide.

Also, here is our review of The Eclipse, the new expansion of Bungie’s MMO.