Destiny 2: The Queen of Whispers returns to show itself with a trailer dedicated to the tronomondo of Savathun, the new scenario that will make its debut with the expected expansion over the next month.

Released on February 22 on PC and consoles, Destiny 2: The Queen of Whispers will therefore lead us to an unprecedented place, twisted and plagued by corruption but at the same time full of charm and splendor.

“Look closely for the first time at Savathun’s throne, the new destination coming with The Queen of Whispers”, reads the official statement. “The twisted throne of Savathun, a place of corruption and splendor, reveals a fragile balance of power. Strive for truth and discover that in this place the mysteries involve both Light and Darkness.”

“In The Whispering Queen, players will face enemies other than those encountered so far and discover the truth about the Hag Queen. They will explore a new destination, the throne of Savathun, and find themselves grappling with the Shining brood, the hive army endowed with that same Light that animates the guardians. “

“To overcome these threats, players will for the first time be offered the opportunity to forge their own tools of destruction with the new weapon manufacturing feature, as well as wield a new type: the falchion. “