For the uninitiated, The End of Crota is a Raid introduced in 2014 in the first Destiny and one of the most appreciated by the community. In this challenging 6-player activity, the Guardians delve into the Hellmouth to the Moon to defeat once and for all Crota, the son of Oryx, the Taken King.

From 19:00 today, September 1, 2023, the new version of “The End of Crota” is available to all players of destiny 2 which also means that the race for the world first is open that accompanies the launch of each new Raid in the game.

The race for the world record

The launch of this new version is traditionally accompanied by a world competition in which the team that first completes the Raid in Contest mode and in Challenge mode will be declared world record holder and will have its victory engraved in the famous belts.

Bungie and Twitch Rivals have teamed up to broadcast the world-first race live. THE Twitch Drops will be active, granting an exclusive emblem to viewers who watch the raid live on Twitch Rivals or via affiliated streamer channels for at least two hours. You can tune in to this link.

Whether you decide to participate actively or as a spectator in the competition, it is good to know the dispute mode regulationwhich Bungie reminded us with a press release and we report below:

Contest mode will be active for 48 hours.

The minimum Power level required to play all encounters will be 1790.

Completing the raid in Contest Mode will allow players to unlock Challenge Mode in the Navigator and the Superior Fencing Triumph, which is a list of challenges that can only be completed in Challenge Mode.

The team that completes the Superior Fencing triumph first will claim the world record.

All six members of the winning team will receive the special world record belt.

To underline the importance of success requirements in Challenge mode, the entire team will be eliminated if the required conditions are not met for each match.

Skilled players who manage to defeat Crota in Contested mode and acquire the “Bottomless Pit” achievement from the raid vendor within the first 48 hours will immediately get all the rewards of this activity, including the Necrochasm Exotic Auto Rifle.

Guardians who achieve the “Swordwielding” title or finish the raid within the deadlines listed below will unlock the ability to purchase the following themed collectibles through the Bungie Rewards program.